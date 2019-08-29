Alvaro Morata to Be Assessed After Suffering Knee Injury in Atletico Madrid Training

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata will undergo treatment after he sustained a knee injury in training.

The Spaniard picked up the injury on Wednesday evening, and after undergoing tests, it was revealed that he had suffered a knee sprain.

[📋] INJURY UPDATE@AlvaroMorata suffers moderate knee sprain. The striker is pending response to treatment.

➡ https://t.co/1cAIQMJa50 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 29, 2019

On Atletico's official website, they confirmed that Morata would not take part in training on Thursday, with the club waiting to see how he would react to treatment.

The Spanish side will be hoping that it isn't something that keeps Morata out for a long time, with another key striker - Diego Costa - also out with a groin injury.

However, Atletico will be confident that they can cope without him for at least one game, as they take on Eibar this weekend - a match that they should aim to win even without Morata.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

With Joao Felix in fine form, the Portuguese forward may be forced to carry the workload upfront in Morata's absence.

With a big-money deal for Valencia frontman Rodrigo still not finalised as the transfer deadline looms, Atletico manager Diego Simone only has 22-year-old new signing Ivan Saponjic as his other striking option, with out-of-favour Nikola Kalinic seemingly on the verge of a move to Roma.

Morata had started the season in good form, scoring one goal in his first two appearances. As well as that, his intense pressing and work rate has been a valuable asset which Simeone always encourages from his players.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Atletico take on Eibar on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, and will be looking to continue their 100% record in La Liga this season.