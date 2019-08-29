Chelsea's Best & Worst Case Scenarios Ahead of 2019/20 Champions League Group Stage Draw

By 90Min
August 29, 2019

It's been a very long summer for Chelsea, but attention can now turn to the Champions League draw, after they secured their place in Europe's top competition by finishing in the top four as well as winning the Europa League last season.

It will be Frank Lampard's first taste of European football as a manager, but he's in charge of a youthful squad that has a wealth of experience in the Champions League so it's far from being all doom and gloom in west London.

Here's a rundown of exactly who Chelsea could face in the group stages, as well as who the Blues might fancy avoiding this season.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Pot 1

Reserved for the winners of Europe's top six leagues as well as the teams who won the Champions League and Europa League, both Chelsea and Liverpool join the likes of Bayern MunichBarcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Teams from the same pot can't be drawn against each other in the group stages.

Pot 1 UEFA Club Coefficient
Liverpool (CL) 91.000
Barcelona 138.000
Bayern Munich 128.000
Juventus 124.000
Manchester City 106.000
Paris Saint-Germain 103.000
Zenit St Petersburg 72.000
Chelsea (EL) 87.000

Best Case Draw: N/A
Worst Case Draw: N/A

Pot 2

This is where things start to get interesting for Chelsea fans, as simply avoiding the teams in pot one hardly gives the Blues a competitive edge when you see the calibre of sides still left.

With the prospect of an away trip to Ukraine on the cards in this pot, however, Chelsea might just prefer to face one of European football's top dogs in a fight to see who can qualify top of their respective group.

As usual, teams from the same country can't be drawn against each other in the group stages of the Champions League.

Pot 2 UEFA Club Coefficient
Real Madrid 146.000
Atletico Madrid 127.000
Borussia Dortmund 85.000
Napoli 80.000
Shakhtar Donetsk 80.000
Tottenham Hotspur 78.000
Benfica 68.000
Ajax 70.500

Best Case Draw: Benfica
Worst Case Draw: Atletico Madrid

Pot 3

Fans start to breathe that little bit easier once you get to pot three in the Champions League group stage draw, but with Inter, Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon coming up as potential opponents there'll be no easy rides this season.

With this pot's easier draws potentially taking you to Greece, a Red Bull inspired Salzburg or even Zagreb, there's a bigger chance than ever to have more than one dreaded group of death.

Pot 3 UEFA Club Coefficient
Bayer Leverkusen 61.000
FC Salzburg 54.500
Olympiacos 44.000
Valencia 37.000
Internazionale 31.000
Dinamo Zagreb 29.500
Lyon 61.500
Club Brugge 39.500
Best Case Draw: Dinamo Zagreb
Worst Case Draw: Internazionale

Pot 4


While the last set of teams is certainly where Lampard's side will be looking to pick up maximum points from, there are still a few nasty curve balls which could come their way if lady luck isn't on their side in the Champions League group stage draw.
Adam Pretty/GettyImages
European champions Liverpool showed last season that Crvena zvezda (or Red Star Belgrade) can be one tough away trip, while RB Leipzig, Atalanta and Lille OSC are among the more recognisable names.

Pot 4 UEFA Club Coefficient
Genk 25.000
Galatasaray 22.500
RB Leipzig 22.000
Crvena zvezda 16.750
Atalanta 14.945
Lille 11.699
Slavia Praha 21.500


Best Case Draw: Genk

Worst Case Draw: RB Leipzig

The group stages start on 17/18 September and finish 11 weeks later on 10/11 December, while the knockout stage draw will be made soon after.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message