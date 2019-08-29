France Announce Squad for Upcoming Internationals as Aymeric Laporte Receives First Call Up

By 90Min
August 29, 2019

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is one of seven Premier League players included in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The centre-back is yet to play for his nation, despite his status as one of City's most valued players. However, his strong early-season form has seen the 25-year-old earn his first call up, with Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Lucas Digne and Moussa Sissoko also selected.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma have likewise been chosen by Deschamps for matches against Albania and Andorra, which take place on 7 and 10 September, respectively.

The France squad, announced on their official website, also contains Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, Barcelona pair Clement Lenglet and Antoine Griezmann, and the Bayern Munich quartet of Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso.

Five of the squad currently ply their trade in Ligue 1, namely Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, right-back Leo Dubois of Lyon and Lille double-act Jonathan Ikone and Mike Maignan.

Blaise Matuidi is the sole representative from Juventus, while Thomas Lemar is the only Atletico Madrid player selected after Griezmann's summer switch to Catalonia.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Nabil Fekir completed a €20m move to Real Betis over the off-season and has also been included in Deschamps plans, with Galatasaray midfielder Steven Nzonzi completing the squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message