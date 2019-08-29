France Announce Squad for Upcoming Internationals as Aymeric Laporte Receives First Call Up

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is one of seven Premier League players included in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The centre-back is yet to play for his nation, despite his status as one of City's most valued players. However, his strong early-season form has seen the 25-year-old earn his first call up, with Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Lucas Digne and Moussa Sissoko also selected.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma have likewise been chosen by Deschamps for matches against Albania and Andorra, which take place on 7 and 10 September, respectively.

The France squad, announced on their official website, also contains Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, Barcelona pair Clement Lenglet and Antoine Griezmann, and the Bayern Munich quartet of Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso.

Five of the squad currently ply their trade in Ligue 1, namely Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, right-back Leo Dubois of Lyon and Lille double-act Jonathan Ikone and Mike Maignan.

Blaise Matuidi is the sole representative from Juventus, while Thomas Lemar is the only Atletico Madrid player selected after Griezmann's summer switch to Catalonia.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Nabil Fekir completed a €20m move to Real Betis over the off-season and has also been included in Deschamps plans, with Galatasaray midfielder Steven Nzonzi completing the squad.