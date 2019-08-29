Jack Wilshere Reveals He 'Did Not Feel Like Part of the Team' During Debut Season at West Ham

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has discussed the challenges he faced during an injury-hit first season with West Ham United, admitting he did not feel part of the team.

After his contract with Arsenal expired in the summer of 2018, the 34-cap England international elected to join the Hammers on a free transfer. However, he sustained damage to his ankle less than a month into the 2018/19 campaign and was restricted to just ten appearances in all competitions as a result.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Nevertheless, Wilshere is back in Manuel Pellegrini's first-team plans, featuring in two Premier League games so far this term, whilst also getting a start and a goal in Tuesday's League Cup victory at Newport County.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his debut season with West Ham, the 27-year-old explained: "It's difficult when you come to a new club. You want to have a period of time in the team.

"It was frustrating and I didn't feel I was part of the team. It was important for me to have a good pre-season, stay around the boys and be training and improving every day.





"I've done that, so I feel good. I just want to play as many games as possible."

A first competitive goal for his boyhood club ⚒❤️ @JackWilshere pic.twitter.com/ICNeyPP1sk — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 28, 2019

Wilshere grabbed the opener in the Irons' 2-0 win at Rodney Parade, capitalising on a mistake from the Welsh side to open his account for West Ham.





However, the Arsenal youth product was overlooked by Gareth Southgate for his nation's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo in September, the coach instead prioritising up-and-coming stars as Mason Mount and James Maddison both got the nod.