Luis Enrique Announces Tragic Passing of His 9-Year-Old Daughter After Battle With Cancer

By 90Min
August 29, 2019

Former Spain national team coach and Barcelona legend Luis Enrique has announced the tragic passing of his nine-year-old daughter, Xana, who had been fighting bone cancer for five months.

Xana, Enrique’s youngest child, famously accompanied her father on the pitch in the post-match celebrations that followed Barcelona’s 2015 Champions League final victory over Juventus, a game that completed a second historic treble for the club.

Enrique confirmed the awful news via Twitter on Thursday evening, releasing a short statement.

The 49-year-old had formally stepped away from his job with Spain in June for personal reasons, having already been granted a leave of absence since March, choosing to be with his family at this incredible difficult time as his daughter battled her illness.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Enrique won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey titles, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup during his three seasons as Barcelona coach.

As a player, he was a three-time La Liga winner across spells with Barça and Real Madrid, while he represented his country at three World Cups.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message