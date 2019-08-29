Newcastle vs Watford Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Newcastle will be hoping to build on their fantastic result against Tottenham last weekend, as they take on a struggling Watford side in desperate need of a win.

The pressure was building on Magpies' manager Steve Bruce, but that was before he went to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to grind out a thoroughly deserved 1-0 win.

The Hornets on the other hand are on a barren run of form, losing their opening three fixtures, and now face an absolutely pivotal game against potential fellow relegation candidates.

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 31 August What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? St. James' Park Referee? Graham Scott

Team News

Newcastle will have Joelinton and Miguel Almiron back for the game against Watford after missing the Leicester game with niggles.

New signing Allan Saint-Maximin is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Dwight Gayle, DeAndre Yedlin and Florian Lejeune are all out until September.

Steve Bruce also revealed that Matt Ritchie may have suffered ligament damage in the game against the Foxes, with Jetro Willems and Emil Krafth also sustaining muscle problems.

Watford only have one injury concern, with captain Troy Deeney out for several weeks after an operation on his knee.

However, new signings Danny Welbeck, Ismaila Sarr and Tom Dele-Bashiru all made their first starts in a Watford shirt in the cup against Coventry, so this will be a major boost for Javi Gracia this weekend.

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Dummett; Almiron, Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu; Joelinton. Watford Foster; Femenia, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas; Capoue, Hughes, Doucoure; Sarr, Gray, Deulofeu.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have taken each other on 45 times, with the Magpies just about leading with 16 wins to Watford's 15.

The last time they played against each other was back in January in the FA Cup, with Watford coming away the victors with a 2-0 victory, then eventually going on to the final at Wembley.

Recent Form





Both teams have been in a torrid run of form, claiming just one win in their last four competitive games.

However, they both also come off the back of a win, so will be hoping to take that momentum into the crucial weekend game.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five games.

Newcastle Watford Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (28/8) Watford 3-0 Coventry (27/8) Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle (25/8) Watford 1-3 West Ham (24/8) Norwich 3-1 Newcastle (17/8) Everton 1-0 Watford (17/8) Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal (11/8) Watford 0-3 Brighton (10/8) Newcastle 2-1 Saint-Etienne (3/8) Watford 2-1 Real Sociedad (3/8)

Prediction

In what is an absolutely crucial game, both teams will be desperate to go into the international break with three points here.

Watford are in more need of the win after three back to back losses, but Newcastle have the momentum after a huge win against Spurs.

However, with the injuries piling up for the Magpies, they may find it difficult to get the three points. Watford will be confident of getting some kind of result to get their season up and running.





Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Watford