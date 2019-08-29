There is hope that Neymar's future will finally be decided on Thursday after Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is due to meet a Paris Saint-German delegation in Monaco in the aftermath of the Champions League draw.

This saga has lasted for the duration of the summer transfer window, but it is hoped that face-to-face talks between both clubs will prove crucial and decisive.

The latest developments come courtesy of Sport, who insist that Thursday's meeting will be pivotal in finding a conclusion. It's claimed that on Monday PSG accepted terms from Barça, which were a €125m fee along with the permanent transfer of Ivan Rakitic and a season-long loan deal for Ousmane Dembele.

It was thought that with this proposal agreed, all that remained was for the players' approval. Rakitic is thought to be keen on making the switch, although Dembele's agent was quoted as recently as Wednesday as saying his client is '100%' staying with the La Liga side.

Due to his unwillingness to swap Camp Nou for Paris, Sport have run another piece claiming that sporting director Eric Abidal and club manager Ernesto Valverde have met with the 22-year-old to convince him to jump sticks and join the Ligue 1 champions.

It's added that the conversations were 'calm' and not heated, with the loan move thought to be beneficial to all parties and that the duo attempted to convince the forward that PSG would be a good temporary switch for him.

However, this contradicts what is coming out of French publication L'Equipe, who claim that PSG rejected said offer, regardless of Dembele's stance, for simply not being interested in the proposal.

There are reservations from the Les Parisiens about being about to sway Dembele's thinking as well, but would prefer the Spanish club to include another player instead of the Frenchman, or review the amount of money with which they're willing to part.