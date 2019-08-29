Twitter Reacts as Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City & Tottenham Learn Their Champions League Fate

By 90Min
August 29, 2019

“As flies to wanton boys, we are for the Gods. They kill us for the sport. Soon the science will not only be able to throw down the ageing of the cells; soon the science will fix the cells to the state, and so we’ll become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us. But unfortunately, crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you.”

Thank you Eric Cantona, for being as on-brand as anyone has ever been in the history of mankind, and kicking off the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in the weirdest - most wonderful - way possible. 


So it's fair to say that the UEFA Champions League was...different...this year, but as important as ever nonetheless. 


We have yet another 'group of death' in the shape of Group F which boasts Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Inter and poor little Slavia Praha (God love them). Another two games between Liverpool and SSC Napoli. And another RIDICULOUSLY EASY group for Manchester City. 

And here is how Twitter reacted to it all. 

Liverpool

Again?! Really?! 

Liverpool vs. SSC Napoli. 

Again.

Yes. Again. 

But unlike last year, Napoli and Liverpool haven't been joined by another European mega power in their group. Instead they will face off against Genk and Salzburg; neither of which are particularly great. 

Tottenham Hotspur 

Drawn from Pot 2, much to the bemusement of Tottenham fans, the Lilywhites were always going to be up against at least one top, top team during the group stages, and that top, top team will prove to be Bayern Munich.

Who are, by all accounts, a pretty top, top team. 

The rest of the draw was a lot kinder to last season's UEFA Champions League runners-up (that's still a crazy thought). Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade? Not bad...

Chelsea

Through the sheer power of technicalities (and by no means current ability), Chelsea squeezed into Pot 1 for the group stage draw, and were rewarded for doing so with a fairly even keel group. 

Chelsea, LOSC Lille, Ajax and Valencia. 

This should be an exciting, if not relatively Europa League-esque, group. 

Manchester City 

Manchester City got off pretty lightly in Group C - that may just be the understatement of the century. 

And Twitter was SHOCKED by the fact that Man City were drawn in one of the easiest groups of the lot. SHOCKED.

Manchester City will face off against Shakhtar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, and Atalanta. 


A group with a combined zero European Cup triumphs. Nice. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message