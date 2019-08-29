Twitter Reacts as Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City & Tottenham Learn Their Champions League Fate

“As flies to wanton boys, we are for the Gods. They kill us for the sport. Soon the science will not only be able to throw down the ageing of the cells; soon the science will fix the cells to the state, and so we’ll become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us. But unfortunately, crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you.”

Thank you Eric Cantona, for being as on-brand as anyone has ever been in the history of mankind, and kicking off the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in the weirdest - most wonderful - way possible.





Cantona goes on a eccentric, often unintelligible, speech and you can see the panic sweep the room. Hilarious. #lLegend #ThatsNotOnAutocue #UEFAChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/UnbNZkdhn0 — Des Kelly (@DesKellyBTS) August 29, 2019

So it's fair to say that the UEFA Champions League was...different...this year, but as important as ever nonetheless.





We have yet another 'group of death' in the shape of Group F which boasts Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Inter and poor little Slavia Praha (God love them). Another two games between Liverpool and SSC Napoli. And another RIDICULOUSLY EASY group for Manchester City.

And here is how Twitter reacted to it all.

Liverpool

Again?! Really?!

Liverpool vs. SSC Napoli.

Again.

Yes. Again.

Napoli into Group E with Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/GVUG2GMurK — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 29, 2019

But unlike last year, Napoli and Liverpool haven't been joined by another European mega power in their group. Instead they will face off against Genk and Salzburg; neither of which are particularly great.

Tottenham Hotspur

Drawn from Pot 2, much to the bemusement of Tottenham fans, the Lilywhites were always going to be up against at least one top, top team during the group stages, and that top, top team will prove to be Bayern Munich.

Who are, by all accounts, a pretty top, top team.

The rest of the draw was a lot kinder to last season's UEFA Champions League runners-up (that's still a crazy thought). Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade? Not bad...

Take that all day long.

Give it our best in terms of performances and we should be fine.



Come on you beautiful Spurs!!!#COYS — Zoe Pearson (@Z_PearsonTHFC) August 29, 2019

Chelsea

Through the sheer power of technicalities (and by no means current ability), Chelsea squeezed into Pot 1 for the group stage draw, and were rewarded for doing so with a fairly even keel group.

Chelsea, LOSC Lille, Ajax and Valencia.

This should be an exciting, if not relatively Europa League-esque, group.

Chelsea and Ajax! Take that and I love that! #ucldraw — Danny Busciglio (@DBusciglio) August 29, 2019

1 - @AFCAjax will face Chelsea in a European competition for the first time in history. Novelty. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) August 29, 2019

Manchester City

Manchester City got off pretty lightly in Group C - that may just be the understatement of the century.

And Twitter was SHOCKED by the fact that Man City were drawn in one of the easiest groups of the lot. SHOCKED.

Manchester City will face off against Shakhtar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, and Atalanta.





A group with a combined zero European Cup triumphs. Nice.