Update on Michail Antonio Injury Ahead of West Ham's Meeting With Norwich City

Michail Antonio is due for a scan on his hamstring after pulling up with an injury in the Carabao Cup against Newport County.

Antonio had to come off against the League Two outfit after just eight minutes, and now West Ham are worried he could be out for a lengthy period of time.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini spoke on the matter, with the Daily Mail quoting him as saying: "He has a hamstring injury, we will see.





"We have the international break after the game on Saturday so after 15 days we will see how big the injury is and we will know how long he is out for."

The forward has had rotten luck with injuries, and as a result, has struggled to get a consistent run of games to showcase his ability.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Hammers will be hoping that it isn't anything serious and that he will be back in the side after the international break.

Without Antonio though, West Ham will still be confident that they are able to beat Norwich this weekend - despite the Canaries having an in form Teemu Pukki leading the line.

After their win against Newport, West Ham were drawn against League One's Oxford United for a third round clash, and will now be eyeing up a potential cup run.