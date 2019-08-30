Barcelona Champions League Fixtures: Confirmed Schedule for 2019/20

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League draw took place on Thursday in Monaco, with Europe's top teams learning their fate.

There are a number of potentially mouth-watering ties to look forward to, with Paris Saint-Germain in the same group as Real Madrid, and Champions League runners-up Tottenham taking on Bayern Munich.

However, there is one group in particular that has got football lovers brimming with excitement: Group F. Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter and Slavia Praha will all go head-to-head in a bid to secure one of the two spaces that will take them through to the next phase of the competition.

The Barca faithful will not have been quite so enthralled by the draw, following their recent humiliation in the Champions League over the past two seasons. Group F will prove to be a stern test for Ernesto Valverde's men, as they hope to right the wrongs of the past few seasons and win their first European Cup since 2015.

Here's a look at the confirmed schedule of fixtures for Barcelona in the 2019/20 Champions League group stage.

Match 1 - Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 17 September What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Signal Iduna Park TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

This promises to be an exciting game filled with attacking football. Borussia Dortmund have made a strong start to the new 2019/20 Bundesliga season, picking up victories in their opening two fixtures.

Of course, BVB were just pipped to the title last season, but they now appear stronger after a summer of investment. The two sides have not faced off against each other in the Champions League, but did take on one another in the 1998 UEFA Super Cup final. It promises to be a fascinating spectacle - and both teams will be keen to get off to a positive start in the opening match.

Match 2 - Barcelona vs Inter





When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 2 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Camp Nou TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

La Blaugrana and Inter will once again be in the same group for this season's Champions League. The last meeting the two had at the Camp Nou ended in a 2-0 win for the home side, with Rafinha and Jordi Alba grabbing the goals.

However, I Nerazzurri are hoping they are able to give a better account of themselves with Antonio Conte at the helm. As well as this, they have had a busy summer in the transfer market, having brought in Diego Godin, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, among others.

These two European giants have high aspirations this season - and this will prove to be a crucial match in Gameweek 2.

Match 3 - Slavia Praha vs Barcelona

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 23 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Sinobo Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

Barcelona will travel to Czech side Slavia Praha in their third group stage match, with the two sides yet to play each other in an official capacity.

Slavia beat Cluj in their most recent Champions League qualifying match and will be keen to cause an upset against the Spanish giants. However, Valverde's men will need to pick up all three points in this fixture if they wish to claim top spot in this mammoth group.

Match 4 - Barcelona vs Slavia Praha

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 5 November What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST) Where Is it Played? Camp Nou TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

Around two weeks later, and the two sides will come together once again. This time, the La Liga champions will play host at the Camp Nou.

One would expect the Czech side to stay compact in defence and look to take their chances on the cbreak, but Barça ought to run out winners.

Match 5 - Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 27 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Camp Nou TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

Match five will be a tricky test for Lionel Messi and co. as they host Dortmund at the Camp Nou. The German side were ruthlessly dismantled by Tottenham in the round of 16 stage last season, and will be hoping to improve upon that finish this time around.

This game could potentially be key depending on results. Both sides will be eager to claim top spot in the group, so we can expect an enthralling encounter between two of the most exciting teams in Europe in this one.

Match 6 - Inter vs Barcelona





When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 10 December What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A





Barcelona will travel to face Inter in the final match of the group stage.

With Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez and others all capable of posing a threat, Valverde will have earmarked the trip to Italy as a match to be fearful of. Of course, he will be confident his side can get a result, but it is hard to know important getting a result will be.

Whether it's claiming top spot, second spot or just momentum for the next round, this match will bear great significance for both sides.