Chelsea Champions League Fixtures: Confirmed Schedule for 2019/20

After a successful Europa League campaign last season, Chelsea find themselves back in the Champions League this time around, and they have now learned what's in store for them this year.

It looks to be a tough test for the Blues, who will have to go through Ajax, Valencia and Lille if they are to make it further in the competition.

Let's take a look at Chelsea's European fixtures this season.

Match 1 - Chelsea vs Valencia

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 17 September What Time Is Kick Off? 8pm (UK) Where Is it Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? TBC

Chelsea begin their group stage adventure with a meeting with La Liga side Valencia, but facing them at this stage in the competition has been a lucky omen for the Blues in the past.

The two teams have met twice in the group stage - in the 2007/08 and 2011/12 seasons - and Chelsea went on to reach the final of the competition in both campaigns. They won it in 2012 with a former player at the helm, could the same happen here?

Match 2 - Lille vs Chelsea

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 2 October What Time Is Kick Off? 8pm (UK) Where Is it Played? Stade Pierre Mauroy TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? TBC

Next up for the Blues will be Lille, who are in the competition thanks to their stunning form in Ligue 1 last year.

They proved they are no laughing stock, but the loss of star winger Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal will certainly be felt. The Ivorian was replaced by 20-year-old Victor Osimhen, so keep an eye out for him.

Match 3 - Ajax vs Chelsea

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 23 October What Time Is Kick Off? 5:55pm (UK) Where Is it Played? Johan Cruijff ArenA TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? TBC

The toughest test on paper, Chelsea will travel to Amsterdam to face last year's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax, who stunned the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus with relative ease last time around.

Having sold both Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt this summer, Ajax are somewhat of an unknown commodity this season, but they seem to be at their best when they are overlooked.



Match 4 - Chelsea vs Ajax

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 5 November What Time Is Kick Off? 8pm (UK) Where Is it Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? TBC



