Exclusive: Watford Begin Search for Potential Replacements for Javi Gracia as Pressure Mounts

Watford have begun compiling a list of potential candidates to replace under-fire manager Javi Gracia, whose future at Vicarage Road is incredibly uncertain.

The Spaniard has found himself the subject of intense speculation after Watford's poor start to the season, having seen his side fall to three consecutive defeats.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Their form towards the end of last season was equally as concerning. Watford have lost their last six Premier League games across the two campaigns, conceding 16 goals and scoring just three, and 90min has now learned that the club are on the lookout for potential replacements.

Whilst there is no definitive plan from the Hornets, Gracia could be relieved of his duties at any time depending on whether a suitable replacement can be found beforehand. They are currently considering a huge number of options, so who they will begin to focus on remains unclear.

Last season, Watford spent the majority of the campaign pushing for Europa League qualification, but a miserable run of form - three wins in just 11 games - saw them fall well out of the running.

Things have been equally as dire this time around. A 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion to open the season came as a huge shock, and Watford are yet to recover. A 1-0 loss to Everton followed, before they fell to a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United, and they now sit bottom of the standings.

Watford are the only side in the league yet to pick up a point, and fans are eager to avoid seeing their side fall too far behind in the race for European football this year as well.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

They are set to meet Newcastle United on Saturday, before going on to face Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the space of just over four weeks, so club chiefs want to see a drastic change from their side in the near future.