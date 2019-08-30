Gerard Pique Sends Virgil van Dijk Warning About Ballon d'Or Chances

By 90Min
August 30, 2019

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has warned Virgil van Dijk that it will be incredibly tough for the Liverpool man to win the Ballon d'Or, despite calls from many for Van Dijk to win the award.

The Dutchman was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year off the back of Liverpool's run to Champions League glory, and is one of the leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or this year, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The last defender to win the award was Real Madrid's Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 and, speaking to The ExpressPique insisted that it will be a huge challenge for Van Dijk to add his name to the list of former winners.

He said: "I always said that for me, if you have to vote for the best player of them all, you have to vote for Lionel Messi. For the last ten years he has been by far the best player in the world, but it is fair enough that Van Dijk has done a great season and he should be there fighting for it.

"It is not easy. This game is made for strikers. When they score they are the stars and when they don't score, normally nothing happens.

"For keepers and defenders, it is more difficult. When you do a good job it is difficult for people to recognise you but when you make a mistake you are everywhere. Normally strikers will win it."

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or in recent years. One of the pair won the award each year between 2008 and 2017, but Real midfielder Luka Modric finally ended their stranglehold on the award last year.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

This time around, Van Dijk is expected to be a serious contender, alongside the likes of Mohamed SalahSadio ManeRaheem Sterling and Kylian Mbappe - all of whom will be battling Messi and Ronaldo for the ultimate individual prize.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message