Tottenham Hotspur Champions League Fixtures: Confirmed Schedule for 2019/20

Last season's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur learned who they will be facing in the group stages of the Champions League on Thursday, with the draw taking place in Monaco.

Spurs had to negotiate a tricky group in 2018/19, which included Barcelona, Inter and PSV Eindhoven. However, this year's draw appears less strenuous on paper. The north London side took up their spot in Group B along with Bayern Munich, Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade.

Here's a look at the confirmed schedule for Tottenham in the group stage of this year's Champions League.

Match 1 - Olympiacos vs Tottenham

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 18 September What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST) Where Is it Played? Karaiskakis Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

First up Spurs is a trip to face Greek Super League runners-up Olympiacos. Although Mauricio Pochettino will be confident his side can claim the points away from home, he will know the problems the home side can cause.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Olympiacos thumped Russian side FC Krasnodar 6-1 in a qualification play-off in order to reach the Champions League group stages. This will be a tough game, but it's one that Spurs must win in order to give themselves the best chance of topping the group.

Match 2 - Tottenham vs Bayern Munich

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 1 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

Next up is a clash with European giants Bayern Munich. The five-time European Cup winners will pose a real threat and a result for either side would be crucial in their bid to top the group.

"It's a very interesting group. I am confident we will reach the knockouts."



More #UCLdraw reactions from #Kovac and Co. ⬇️



🗣️ https://t.co/s24ySShR4I pic.twitter.com/IInTcEwJa4 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 29, 2019

Die Roten and Spurs are undoubtedly the two favourites to make it to the round of 16, so this game will be crucial in the race to top the group.

Match 3 - Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 22 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

Red Star Belgrade have been crowned Serbian champions for the past two seasons and have great pedigree. They won the European Cup in 1991, where they overcame Marseille on penalties.

The away side will create problems and will ask questions of the Tottenham defence, but this is a home game in which only three points will suffice for Pochettino.

Match 4 - Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 6 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Rajko Mitic Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

Just a fortnight later and the two sides will go head-to-head once again. This time, Red Star will play host and this match could prove very challenging. This is a team that beat the eventual Champions League winners Liverpool 2-0 in last year's group stages, showing their strength on home soil.

STRINGER/GettyImages

Red Star qualified for the group stages, after they overcame Young Boys in a play-off round. Fans decided to celebrate by commandeering an army tank and riding it through the city streets - which has sparked major fury from neighbouring countries, Spurs must be at their best to avoid an upset here.

Match 5 - Tottenham vs Olympiacos

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 26 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

Matchday five will see the north London club welcome Olympiacos to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Olympiakos have made a strong start to the new campaign, winning their opening fixture in the league.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

They appear sharp having eased past İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. among others en route to qualifying for the group stages. They will pose a stern test, but three points in the fifth match will be essential for the English side.

Match 6 - Bayern Munich vs Tottenham

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 11 December What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC) Referee? N/A

Last, but certainly by no means least, Spurs travel to take on Bayern Munich in Germany. The Bundesliga outfit last won the competition in 2013 and will be keen to get their hands on the trophy once again.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

With Philippe Coutinho now in the ranks, Bayern have a strong squad that can compete in all competitions. Although this match-up comes in the final game of the group stage, there is no questioning the importance of the match.