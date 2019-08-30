Wolves 2-1 Torino: Wolves Beat Torino & Reach Europa League Group Stages

Wolves produced a battling display to beat Torino 2-1 on Thursday night at Molineux, sealing a 5-3 aggregate win that booked their place in the Europa League group stages.

Having secured an impressive 3-2 victory in the first leg in Turin last week, Wolves entered the return fixture knowing that a draw would be enough to see them through. However, they went one better, scoring either side of the interval to keep their Serie A opponents at bay on a memorable night for the club.

Our European journey continues as tonight's result means Wolves qualify for the @EuropaLeague group stages!



🇪🇺🐺 pic.twitter.com/kvhp1L66jv — Wolves (@Wolves) August 29, 2019

Wolves were the far more ruthless side in the first encounter last Thursday, and that proved to be the case once again here. After soaking up early pressure from the visitors, who enjoyed the lion's share of possession, Wolves went ahead on the half hour mark. Adama Traore teased his way down the right hand side, before delivering a cross which Raul Jimenez expertly volleyed home at the near post.

The hosts appeared in complete control of the tie, but Torino hit back just before the hour to offer their supporters hope. Daniele Baselli's free-kick was flicked into the net by Andrea Belotti to halve the aggregate deficit.

That hope lasted less than 60 seconds. From the restart, Diogo Jota drove into the penalty area and forced a fine save from Salvatore Sirigu, but Torino failed to clear their lines, allowing Leander Dendoncker to follow up and find the target via the inside of the post.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

With their two goal cushion restored, Wolves rarely looked like surrendering their advantage, as they coasted through to the final whistle.

The club's remarkable rise continues, having only returned to the Premier League in 2018. Playing in Europe for the first time since 1980, Wolves will learn who awaits them in the group stages when the draw takes place on Friday afternoon.