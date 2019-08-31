Arsenal Europa League Fixtures: Confirmed Schedule for 2019/20

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Last season's Europa League runners-up Arsenal have learned who they will be taking on in this year's group stages, following the completion of the draw on Friday.

The Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification after they were beaten in the final of the competition by Chelsea, as well as falling short of the top four spaces in the Premier League. The 2019/20 draw appears fairly easy on paper, with Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria SC joining them in Group F.

Here's a look at the confirmed schedule for Arsenal in the group stage of this year's Europa League.

Match 1 - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 19 September
What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Commerzbank-Arena
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A

On paper, it appears as though this will be the Gunners' sternest test. Eintracht Frankfurt are a tough side, having made it to the semi-finals of this competition last year. They were able to take Chelsea all the way to penalties, before being knocked out by the eventual winners. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The German side will pose a real threat, but they did lose Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic this summer - their two lethal frontmen. Nonetheless, the home crowd will be keen to see their side claim the win and this will be a match in which Unai Emery's men must be vigilant in order to come out on top.

Match 2 - Arsenal vs Standard Liège

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 3 October
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A

The north London side will play host to Standard Liege in the second round of fixtures. The Belgian side finished third in the Belgian First Division behind Club Brugge and Genk. 

Emery will see this as a match where only a win will suffice. However, they will pose a threat on the counter with the likes of Selim Amallah, who has started the season in fine fashion.

Match 3 - Arsenal vs Vitória SC

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 24 October
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A

The Emirates will next welcome Portuguese outfit Vitoria SC, who finished fifth in the Primeira Liga in 2018/19. 

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

They took on Fotbal Club FCSB in the play-off round of the Europa League, prevailing in a very tight contest. The first leg ended goalless, but Edmond Tapsoba's 53rd minute penalty saw them over the line in the return fixture. Arsenal will have to work hard to break this team down at home, but they have more than enough quality to claim the points.

Match 4 - Vitória SC vs Arsenal

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 6 November
What Time Is Kick Off? 15:50 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Estádio D. Afonso Henriques
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A

Next up is a trip to take on Vitoria in Portugal. The kick-off time has been changed and the Gunners will now play in the afternoon on Wednesday 6 November, because of a scheduling clash with Braga. 

Vitoria are a team to be feared at home, with the likes of Bruno Duarte and João Carlos Teixeira likely to pose a real threat. Teixeira previously played for Liverpool, but left in the summer of 2016 to pursue his dream of playing for FC Porto. The attacking midfielder is creative and has the ability to unlock a defence.

Match 5 - Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 28 November
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A

In match four, the north London side will play host to Eintracht. The away side will look to play directly through the Arsenal defence and take their chances when they come. However, this is a match in which the home side should claim all three points.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Frankfurt made the Europa League group stages, having overcame Strasbourg in the play-off round. They lost the first leg 1-0, but came back to take the second leg 3-0. They will put up a good fight, but Emery's men will be confident they can do the job.

Match 6 - Standard Liège v Arsenal

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 12 December
What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Stade Maurice Dufrasne
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A

By the time matchday six comes around, Arsenal will hope that they will have already done what was required. However, this remains an important fixture as it will act as a potential confidence booster, with tougher matches potentially on the horizon.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

Standard Liege do have talented players that will be keen to impress in front of their home fans, including the Croatian midfielder Alen Halilović, who is on loan from Milan. The 23-year-old was seen as 'the Croatian Messi' and he is at Liege to try and put his career back on track. Despite this, the Gunners will be keen to impress.

