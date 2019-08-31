Burnley 0-3 Liverpool: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Dominant Reds Smash Clarets at Turf Moor

A ruthless Liverpool side reestablished their two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a regulation 3-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday evening.

Having hit the post earlier in the half through Mohamed Salah, the Reds took the lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross from the right deflected off Chris Wood and looped up and over Nick Pope.

The visitors soon doubled their lead when Ben Mee presented the ball in his own half to Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian found the overlapping Sadio Mane, who rolled his shot past Pope and into the far corner.

The result was sealed when Firmino got in on the act, smashing home after good work from Mohamed Salah on the right to send the home side away from Turf Moor with their tails between their legs.

BURNLEY

Key Talking Point

For some the reason, nothing was made in the build-up to this game of the duel between Ashley Barnes and Virgil van Dijk. The Premier League's form striker (give or take), against the recently crowned UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

However, that narrative - a narrative which admittedly hasn't been mentioned too much - didn't materialise into anything worthwhile. Barnes struggled to assert that domineering physique of his against the colossal Van Dijk.

Burnley will have joy against worse Premier League sides - probably even other top six sides - so, while the result is obviously disappointing, the Clarets have had a great start to the season regardless and probably won't have too many complaints.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Pope (5); Lowton (5), Tarkowski (6), Mee (4), Pieters (6); Lennon (5), Westwood (5), Cork (5), McNeil (6); Barnes (5), Wood (4).

Substitutes: Rodriguez (5).

STAR PLAYER - Dwight McNeil is a bright young kid. He gave Alexander-Arnold a real workout down Burnley's left but just couldn't make the occasional one-on-one victory count with good final product.

Still, to be 19 years old and be holding down a place under Sean Dyche is no mean feet.

LIVERPOOL





Key Talking Point





Liverpool are winning games of football, and doing it with ease.

However, what they're doing now that sets this team apart from past Liverpool sides is they're beating clubs who have previously made life difficult for them.

Only a few years ago, Liverpool had a record of one win in seven against Southampton, a side they brushed off with relatively ease a few weeks ago.





Turf Moor was also the scene where the Reds were beaten 2-0 in 2016, a mere week after a disarming 4-3 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates.

But now, previous records mean little. Liverpool are a powerful and relentless side, often scoring as a result of constant pressure that eventually makes their opponent tap out, and, although that wasn't the case on Saturday, they were knowledgeable enough to know that a few first half goals would quieten the home crowd and make the game a less hostile prospect. And that's exactly how the match turned out.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Adrian (6); Alexander-Arnold (7), Matip (7), Van Dijk (8), Robertson (6); Henderson (7), Fabinho (7), Wijnaldum (6); Salah (7), Firmino (9), Mane (8).

Substitutes: Oxlade-Chamberlain (6), Shaqiri (N/A), Origi (N/A).

STAR PLAYER - Liverpool were largely in business mode after the opening two goals and, a few flashes of brilliance aside, mainly just efficient. But hey, you can't be swashbuckling and thrilling every week, can you? And yet they still won 3-0!

B O B B Y 🇧🇷



That said, Firmino's contribution stands out. The centre forward set up Mane for Liverpool's second, played a few key passes, popped up in good positions frequently and smashed in the third to wrap the game up.

Looking Ahead

After the international break, Burnley will travel to the south coast to face Brighton before a home tie with Norwich the week after.

Liverpool host Newcastle before their first Champions League fixture of the season - a trip to Italy to face Napoli