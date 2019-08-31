Crystal Palace Chairman Confirms Wilfried Zaha Will Be Allowed to Leave When Time Is Right

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has claimed he will not stand in the way of Wilfried Zaha leaving the club, and that his departure is simply a matter of timing and all parties being happy with the outcome.

Zaha had been eager for a move away over the summer, handing in a transfer request amid interest from Arsenal and Everton. However, Zaha ended up staying at Selhurst Park, much to the disappointment of the 26-year-old.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Responding to how the situation played out, Parish admitted that it was timing that forced him to stop Zaha from being sold.

"We have to make a plan for the evolution of our squad. Wilfried won’t be here forever, and we must be ready for him to go, if he does go. The last day of the transfer window, however, is not going to be it," he told the Daily Mail.

Whilst Palace did not have a bid over the summer that they were happy with, Parish conceded that Zaha will leave the club at some point due to his remarkable talent. He also believes that a solution that suits all is possible.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

He said: "We didn’t have a bid of the value we place on the player. But if that top club comes along and the money’s right, he’s an extraordinary talent and it’s going to be very difficult for us. I’m sure it has a happy ending for everybody."





Following Zaha's summer move falling through, there were doubts as to how the winger would respond. He was left on the bench for Palace's opening Premier League game of the season, and it appeared that his relationship with Parish was strained. Yet the Ivorian has since been re-integrated back into the squad, starting the last two league games, and Parish insists that their relationship remains a respectful one.

He added: "I’m here to do a job and my relationship with Wilfried has always recognised that. I’ve never asked him for a favour, he’s never asked me for one. It’s a professional relationship."