Jurgen Klopp Warns Trent Alexander-Arnold Over His Future With England's National Team

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp insists Trent Alexander-Arnold must keep improving if he wants to stay as Gareth Southgate's first-choice right-back with England.

The 20-year-old has made six appearances for the Three Lions since his Liverpool debut in 2016, stepping out with England's senior side just before the World Cup in a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at Elland Road.

Despite widely being considered as one of the best defenders in Europe already, Klopp insists Alexander-Arnold won't have a place in that national team guaranteed as England have a number of different options at right-back.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"He had [difficult] moments already, it is not that his career went just like this [straight up]," Klopp said, quoted by The Mirror. "He had moments and will have [more]. He is a very young lad.

"I have no clue why Gareth made the decision but I don’t think Kyle [Walker] is that old to not have a chance anymore.

"It is a sign that England have a couple of really good opportunities with young players in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Trent.

"Last year Kieran Trippier played there in the World Cup and was providing wonderful crosses, so there are obviously a couple of options.

"That creates a situation for a manager where you have to make a decision.

"But that doesn’t mean that from now on Trent is the No1 full back for the next 20 years. He has the skills to do so, but there are a lot of things you have to make sure."

Alongside Alexander-Arnold in England's most recent squad are Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kieran Tripper, who has had a good start to life since his move to Atlético Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold's teammate Joe Gomez, who can be used as a right-back, has also been included in Southgate's squad ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo, which includes four potential debutants.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message