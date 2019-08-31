Osasuna host La Liga’s defending champions, Barcelona, on Saturday, hoping to end a six-match winless run against the Catalan giants that includes 17 conceded goals in their last three meetings.

Lionel Messi targets his first competitive appearance of the season after a calf injury, while Luis Suarez is also fighting for fitness. Their absence could see the spotlight again fall on Antoine Griezmann following his man-of-the-match display in Sunday’s 5–2 win over Real Betis.

Griezmann scored two and assisted another as Barca responded well to their 1–0 opening-day defeat at Athletic Bilbao. Osasuna sit one point and one place above Barca coming into Saturday’s duel, looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Los Rojillos have leaked seven goals in each of their last two trips to the Camp Nou but restricted Barca to just a 3–0 defeat in their last clash at the Estadio El Sadar.

Saturday’s hosts have a respectable home record in this fixture historically. The newly-promoted outfit have beaten Barcelona just three times in 17 meetings at home and lost on eight occasions—but six of those defeats were by a single-goal margin.

Osasuna could do with discovering more of an attacking threat considering Barcelona look likely to score on paper. Although that may be slightly ignorant of the fact they failed to score at Athletic, their only away game of the season so far. Ansu Fati, 16, became the youngest player to debut for Barca since 1941 when he came on late in the win over Betis. Carles Perez, 21, repaid Ernesto Valverde’s faith by scoring in that game—his first senior start for the club—and both players can hope to be involved again in Week 3.

How to watch the match:

When: Saturday, August 31

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.