Torino Complete Signing of AC Milan Defender Diego Laxalt on Season Long Loan

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Torino have officially completed the signing of Uruguayan defender Diego Laxalt from AC Milan on a season long loan.

The defender completed his move early on Saturday morning, which includes an option to make the switch across Italy permanent.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

Atalanta also held talks with Milan for Laxalt, but in the end they were pipped to the 26-year-old by fellow Serie A club Torino.

Torino announced the signing on their official website, which included quotes from the club's president Urbano Cairo, who said: "To implement and further strengthen our external department we were looking for a profile like Diego Laxalt.


"A role specialist who is also able to effectively combine both phases of the game. An experienced footballer but at the same time in the prime of his career, a reinforcement that already knew the pitfalls of Serie A and therefore is able to settle in our league immediately.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"Another top priority for us was to add a thick element to our locker room, also from a human and character point of view. Those who know Laxalt well have spent only flattering opinions on him, enhancing their work culture, professionalism and ambition."


Laxalt also talked about his move to Torino, stating: “I come to Torino with great enthusiasm, ready to put myself immediately at the disposal of the coach and his companions.


"I will meet again with the coach (Walter) Mazzarri, whom I met at the time of Inter, and many guys who are friends rather than former teammates: their support will help me to get into the new reality soon.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"Running and playing football is even better when you do it in front of an audience that supports you like this and makes you always feel important."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message