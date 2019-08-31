Twitter Reacts as Solid Liverpool Smash Burnley 3-0 to Go Top of the Premier League

Another week, another win for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

There was barely a scare for the Reds as they smashed Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday, scoring two quick-fire strikes in the first half through Chris Wood's own goal and Sadio Mane's clinical finish, before Roberto Firmino wrapped things up with an awesome finish past Nick Pope.

Burnley themselves have enjoyed a fine start to the season, but were simply no match for the visiting side, failing to conjure up any major chances of note while struggling to deal with the interchangeability of Liverpool's front three.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

So how did the game play out?

Well, it all kicked into life when Trent Alexander-Arnold sent a deflected cross into the box, only to see the ball over Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope and into the back of the next to give Liverpool the advantage in the 33rd minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's casually using opposition players 40 yards away from goal to calculate a deflection with perfect trajectory to take-out goalkeepers still stood on their lines. He's generational. — ً (@NDK8A) August 31, 2019

By the way, Trent Alexander-Arnold is 20 years of age!!! — Benny Profane (@mywhitedevil) August 31, 2019

Things got even better for the Anfield side just four minutes later when Ben Mee gave the ball straight to Robert Firmino, the centre forward unleashing Sadio Mane who drove the ball past Pope to double Liverpool's advantage.

Very efficient from Liverpool. Very impressive. Not so great from Burnley and Mee.

Easily beaten today in the end, but a fluke opener and absolute Ben Mee shocker didn't help. Game over as a contest after that. I'm gutted, hoped for a more competitive display. On to the next one. — Gary Wilson (@lisburnclaret) August 31, 2019

For the most part, Liverpool had enough in the tank to keep Burnley at an arm's length without expending too much energy on trying to bury their opponents.

However, Bobby Firmino doesn't turn down the chance to score a delicious goal, and even though this time it wasn't a no-look tap-in, it was still very easy on the eye.

Mohamed Salah was sent scampering down the right in his own unique style. The Egyptian cut inside and slightly overran the ball, which fell perfectly for Firmino who sent a shot through a defender's legs and past Pope to wrap up a solid day's work for Jurgen Klopp's side.

With that goal, Firmino became the first Brazilian to score 50 goals in the Premier League, and fans were quick to pay tribute to the former Hoffenheim striker.

50 - Roberto Firmino has become the first Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals; he is the 9th player to reach the milestone for Liverpool - no other club has had more (level with Man Utd). Bullseye. pic.twitter.com/IsXUVeAwjf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019

The outstanding Roberto Firmino with the goal he so greatly deserves to become the first Brazilian to net 50 in the Premier League — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 31, 2019

So, all in all, a good day's work for Liverpool, while Burnley will come back stronger.

God, isn't the Premier League awesome!?