Frank Lampard Reveals Chelsea Plans to Discuss Racist Abuse With Social Media Sites

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed that the Blues are planning to have talks with social media companies to tackle and crackdown on racist abuse, with Kurt Zouma targeted this week.

The French defender's late own goal against Sheffield United handed the newly promoted Yorkshire side a point at Stamford Bridge, and Twitter users – again – used the slip-up as an excuse to be racist.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Earlier in the season, Blues striker Tammy Abraham was the victim of racial abuse online after he failed to score in the club's first two Premier League games.

In quotes carried by the Daily Mail, Lampard stated: "Firstly it is the person who does it. Secondly, we have to look at social media and the platforms and give them some accountability so people who register can be chased down for it.





"It's simple. We're all going to get tired talking about it because if there is no culpability then it could be racism, it could be names, homophobia, sexism. If we allow it then in modern society it is out there and it has to be dealt with."

Asked if the Blues would take the initiative with companies such as Twitter, Lampard replied: "We have plans to do that. Everyone knows from the way I speak and the way the club acts consistently where we want to go with it. With any player."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Chelsea are unfortunately not the only Premier League club to have people racially abusing their players online as Manchester United's star man Paul Pogba has also suffered from abuse.

The Red Devils had started a dialogue with social media giants Twitter and it looks like the Blues are taking the same steps to solve this issue. Twitter, who have come under heavy fire for years for failing to deal effectively with racism on their platform, have thus far failed to deal effectively with this new wave of racism on their platform.