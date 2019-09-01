Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Get Carried Away Despite Liverpool Bettering Club Record Win Streak

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has played down the fact his side set a new club record this weekend with their 3-0 win over Burnley, choosing instead to turn focus on a difficult month approaching for his side.

With Saturday's victory, the Reds won their 13th straight Premier League match – the only team in England's top six tiers carrying a 100% record into the second month of the season, and the club's longest winning streak in the top flight.

However, the charismatic German refused to get carried away as the Reds have a packed schedule after the international break, with five games in 15 days including back-to-back trips to Napoli and Chelsea.

In quotes carried by TEAMtalk, the Liverpool boss stated: “I don’t feel proud in the moment but I am happy because this record is really nice. We don’t go for these records but this team want to write their own stories and create their own history.





“If someone had asked me four weeks ago if it was possible I would have said, ‘probably not’ so now we have to pray they come back (from internationals) healthy and the most intense period starts in September with five away games and one home game."

The Reds do have a relatively difficult schedule in September as they will have to travel away to the Blues in the Premier League and to Naples where they will face Napoli in the first fixture of their Champions League group.

The club record they beat was previously set by Rafa Benitez's Champions League-winning side back in 2005/06 and Klopp will be hoping his men can carry on their red hot form.