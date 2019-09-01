Juventus Prepare Bid for Bayern Munich Outcast Jerome Boateng Amid Injury Crisis

By 90Min
September 01, 2019

Juventus look set to make a move for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, as the Old Lady's injury list continues to grow.

I Bianconeri were rocked by the news that defensive stalwart Giorgio Chiellini had suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, which may keep him out of action for over six months. 

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

With Maurizio Sarri's side desperate for defensive cover, Football Italia report that Juve may turn to Bayern outcast Boateng to bolster their options at the back. 

Sarri is keen to recruit further experience to replace their inspirational captain Chiellini, having been left highly unconvinced by new signing Matthijs de Ligt's debut. 

De Ligt arrived in Turin in a deal worth around €75m, but was left on the bench for their opening day victory over Parma and was at fault for two goals against Napoli on Saturday evening.

Whilst the Dutchman clearly needs a bedding-in period, I Bianconeri may be forced to delve into the transfer market once more. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Boateng has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern, having been a regular at the heart of the German champions' defence for a number of years. 

The World Cup winner is yet to appear for Der FCB this season, and would be open to a move away from Germany this summer. 

      Modal message