Barcelona & Juventus Fail to Agree Swap Deal Involving Ivan Rakitic & Federico Bernardeschi

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic's potential move to Juventus is said to be off after the two clubs failed to agree a swap deal which would have involved Federico Bernardeschi.

Rakitic has found himself down the pecking order at Barcelona so far this season, having made just one substitute appearance in La Liga, and, as such, his future at the club has been thrown into question.

It had been suggested by Goal Italia that Rakitic could potentially be on the move to Juventus with Bernardeshi going the other way to Barcelona in a swap deal, but journalist Romeo Agresti now reports that the deal will not be going ahead after the clubs failed to agree on a mutual valuation for the two players.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

Business may not be concluded between Barca and Juve, however, as a potential swap deal involving Daniele Rugani and Samuel Umititi could be on the cards - though it may be difficult to finalise the details of such a high-profile deal at this stage in the transfer window.

As for Rakitic, Ernesto Valverde has already had his say on the Croatian, noting that he will need him to play his part as the season goes on.

Valverde said, as per The Mirror: "What do you want me to say? Last year he was playing and [Nelson] Semedo was on the bench.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

"The other day he played well and we stuck with the same team, with Sergi Roberto in midfield. We have a lot to choose from.

"It's a great question, but it could be about anyone. The market does not influence my decisions at all. If I think he'll come in handy for a game, I'll play him. I choose depending on the game."