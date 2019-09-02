Kieran Trippier Reveals Details of His Tottenham Exit & Discusses 1st Month at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has opened up on life in Spain, insisting that manager Diego Simeone is the perfect man to help take his game to the next level.

Trippier surprised many when he left Tottenham Hotspur to head to Atletico this summer, but he has enjoyed an impressive start to life with Los Rojiblancos - beginning with grabbing an assist in a 1-0 win over Getafe on his debut.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Speaking to AFP, Trippier insisted he has no regrets about making the move as he feels Atletico will help make him a better player.

He said: "Every decision I've taken in my career has been a brave one. Football is about taking risks. I'd always fancied playing abroad so I had discussions with Tottenham and said I wanted a new challenge, a new chapter for me and my family.

"To play in Spain was an amazing opportunity, I didn't want it to slip away. No regrets."

Trippier may only have been with Atletico for a matter of weeks, but he admitted that Simeone has already made a huge impact on him.

"He's unbelievable. The passion he has - in games you see him celebrating tackles like goals - it gives you such a lift. You can see over the years how strong Atletico have been, his teams have always looked like a family and I feel that now," Trippier added.

"It all comes from Cholo [Simeone]. I think he can take me to the next level. For a defender I don't think there's a better place in the world to be. I'm working with one of the best coaches in the world. And Atletico is one of the biggest teams in Europe. I'm not taking a step down, I'm taking a step up."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Finally, Trippier touched on his relationship with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was very influential in his decision to leave England.





"I have a lot to be grateful to him for. At the end we had a great talk about coming here. He spoke very highly of Cholo, of Spain and living here in Madrid. He wished me nothing but the best. We left on very positive terms," Trippier revealed.