Manchester United Tipped to Wear Juventus-Esque Black and White Stripe Shirt Next Season

One of Manchester United's change strips for the 2020/21 season will allegedly have black and white stripes, just like that worn by Italian champions Juventus.

I Bianconeri have made the colour combination world famous, with current Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba earning a strong reputation during his four-year stay in Turin.

The Frenchman may well be back in monochrome next term - regardless of whether he leaves Old Trafford - as United return to a design they haven't used since 1979.

As reported by the Sun, the 20-time English champions have refused to discuss speculation about their new strip, with their kit manufacturers adidas doing likewise.

However, the latter did address rumours that the black and white stripes were due to be used for United's shirts last year, before Juve vetoed the move. adidas representatives denied that was the case, explaining that the process for kit designs does not work in such a manner.

The Red Devils finished ninth in the First Division table during 1978/79, also losing the FA Cup final 3-2 to Arsenal.

Things aren't much better 40 years on. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently eighth in the Premier League table having won none of their last three fixtures in the competition.

They did, however, thump Chelsea 4-0 in their opening game of the campaign, whilst new £15m winger Daniel James has been in fine form, scoring in three consecutive matches.