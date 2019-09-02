Manchester United Tipped to Wear Juventus-Esque Black and White Stripe Shirt Next Season

By 90Min
September 02, 2019

One of Manchester United's change strips for the 2020/21 season will allegedly have black and white stripes, just like that worn by Italian champions Juventus.

I Bianconeri have made the colour combination world famous, with current Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba earning a strong reputation during his four-year stay in Turin. 

The Frenchman may well be back in monochrome next term - regardless of whether he leaves Old Trafford - as United return to a design they haven't used since 1979. 

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

As reported by the Sun, the 20-time English champions have refused to discuss speculation about their new strip, with their kit manufacturers adidas doing likewise.

However, the latter did address rumours that the black and white stripes were due to be used for United's shirts last year, before Juve vetoed the move. adidas representatives denied that was the case, explaining that the process for kit designs does not work in such a manner.

The Red Devils finished ninth in the First Division table during 1978/79, also losing the FA Cup final 3-2 to Arsenal.

Things aren't much better 40 years on. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently eighth in the Premier League table having won none of their last three fixtures in the competition.

They did, however, thump Chelsea 4-0 in their opening game of the campaign, whilst new £15m winger Daniel James has been in fine form, scoring in three consecutive matches.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message