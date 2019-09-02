AS Roma have completed the signing Henrih Mkhitaryan on a season-long loan move from Arsenal.

The Armenian started the Gunners' opening game at Newcastle, but has since been limited to a place on the bench, though did replace Alex Lacazette for the final 25 minutes in the North London derby.

All the best in Italy, @HenrikhMkh 🇮🇹 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 2, 2019

There were a number of attackers ahead of him in the pecking order for starting spots at the Emirates, however, and he now heads to Serie A looking to revitalise his career which has stalled since his January 2018 move from Manchester United.

Arsenal's website read: "Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Serie A side AS Roma on loan for the rest of the season. Everyone at Arsenal wishes Micki all the best for his season with Roma. The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

He heads to Serie A in a similar move to the one that sees Alexis Sanchez join Inter, as both players involved in that infamous swap deal look to get their careers back on track in new surroundings.

There is no option to buy for the 30-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of next season.

Whether or not he will be retained by Arsenal next summer, however, may depend on his performances in the Italian capital.