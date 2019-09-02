Roma Twitter: Missing Child Found After Featuring in Serie A Club's Social Media Post

A nine-year-old boy who was featured in a recent social media post by Roma calling upon viewers to help track down missing children has been found.

After bringing Davide Zappacosta in from Chelsea on loan, I Giallorossi used the announcement of his arrival to promote the worthy cause. The club have a significant following across multiple platforms and have used it to support numerous charities throughout the summer.

♥️ Amazing news from @ICMEC_official & @ChildFocusNL!



FOUND! A 9-year-old boy who featured in the #ASRoma Zappacosta video 12 days ago, after going missing in Belgium, has been found safe.



Last month, a teenage girl from London, who also featured in a Roma video, was found safe pic.twitter.com/gPgpU6DSMe — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 2, 2019

Amongst the organisations Roma have teamed up with are the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, as well as Missing Kids.

The Serie A side revealed the young boy's discovery via their official Twitter account on Monday evening, though the original video has been removed to protect his identity.

This is not the first success the Italian outfit have had when it comes to tracking down lost youths, with one girl found in London during August.

As expected, Roma included another child alongside confirmation of Henrikh Mkhitaryan's arrival from Arsenal on loan, a deal which was finalised on transfer deadline day.

The midfielder joins a day after the derby clash with Lazio, a match which ended with honours even as Giallorossi left back Aleksandar Kolarov slotted a penalty against his old side before Luis Alberto grabbed a leveller for the Biancocelesti.