Michael Owen Reveals How Meeting With Sir Alex Ferguson Sealed His Move to Manchester United

By 90Min
September 03, 2019

Michael Owen has revealed that he didn't have to think twice before signing for Manchester United, following a meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson. 

After disappointing spells at Real Madrid and then Newcastle, Owen joined United in 2009 as a free agent and went on to make 52 appearances for the Red Devils, registering 17 goals along the way.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although the decision to join United after starting his career with Liverpool may have been a controversial one, Owen has insisted that it didn't take him long to decide on a move to Old Trafford.

"Faced with the possibility of playing at a big club, with great facilities, in the Champions League, with players that I’d known and played with at England, it really wasn’t a difficult choice at all to sign for Manchester United." he wrote in his autobiography (via The Mirror).

AFP/GettyImages

"I do not regret it for a second. What’s more, my family was delighted for me."

Prior to signing for United, Owen met with Ferguson in person and the former England striker has revealed the details of the conversation that ultimately ensured that the deal would take place.

"Arriving ten minutes early was the target. I was desperate to impress him in every way. I drove to his house and pressed the buzzer." he admitted.

"Obviously I knew him given our shared interest and connections in horse racing, so we probably spent more time talking about racing than football in that first meeting.

"Strangely, I don’t think he ever directly said that he wanted to sign me. It was just assumed on both sides.

"I left knowing that I was probably about to become a Manchester United player. Tony Stephens, my agent, hadn’t even spoken to David Gill."

