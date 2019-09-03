Paul Pogba Likes Instagram Post Urging Him to Seal Real Madrid Move

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been caught liking a post on Instagram which encouraged him to join Real Madrid.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Madrid all summer after publicly admitting his desire for a 'new challenge' but, after weeks of speculation, he ultimately remained with United.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Real Madrid still view Pogba as a long-term target and the World Cup-winning midfielder has failed to quash the speculation.





The Mirror has even caught the midfielder liking a post on Instagram which reads 'please come to Madrid'.

That action came as La Liga's transfer window came to a close on Monday and, whilst a move failed to materialise, it has left many fans fearing that they could lose Pogba next summer.

A recent report suggested that his agent, Mino Raiola, has informed United that Pogba will not be signing a new contract with the Red Devils in the hope of sealing a free transfer elsewhere, which could force United to sell soon - in a similar situation to Eden Hazard's departure from Chelsea this summer.

His current deal expires in 2021, and United do have the option to automatically extend that by a further year, meaning it could be at least three years before Real can even attempt to sign Pogba on a free transfer.

Despite all the speculation, United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have remained adamant that Pogba will not be sold. The manager recently insisted that he had 'no concerns' about the Frenchman's future, and he has continued to use Pogba as a core part of his squad.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He has recorded two assists in four Premier League games this season, but he has continued to attract the frustrations of many fans - including some who chose to vandalise a sign outside United's training ground to express their feelings.

Several supporters are concerned that Pogba's heart may not be in Manchester, and his latest Instagram activity won't have done him any favours.