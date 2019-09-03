Phil Neville Dismisses Rumours Linking Him to USA Women's Manager Job

England Women manager Phil Neville has batted away rumours linking him with the USWNT job, insisting he is focussed on winning a Gold medal at the 2020 Olympics with the Lionesses.

The 42-year-old had emerged as a shock candidate to replace the outgoing Jill Ellis after he impressed at this summer’s Women’s World Cup, leading the England to a fourth-place finish.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

However speaking to the BBC after the Lionesses' 2-1 friendly defeat to Norway, Neville moved to rubbish such claims. Insisting there had been no official approach, he said his focus remains very much on the England job and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The former Manchester United and Everton defender said: "There's been no approach. My focus is on winning us a gold medal in the Olympics.

"It's flattering because it means you're doing a good job, but my focus is England I love this job."

The England boss added: "We've got a big job to do. You can see over the last two games that work is still in progress and we've still got a long way to go."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Neville has impressed since taking over as manager of the England Women in January 2018. His side reached the semi-final of the World Cup in France this summer and won the SheBelieves Cup back in March. It had been reported that Ellis had been impressed enough to personally hand pick Neville as her successor.





His candid dismissal of the recent rumours linking him with a move to the USA will come as a relief to his squad who will look to build on their success this year.

Neville was talking after his side suffered defeat a last-minute defeat to Norway courtesy of a Caroline Graham Hansen goal.