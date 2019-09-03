Premier League Clubs Tipped to Vote in Favour of Extending Transfer Deadline

By 90Min
September 03, 2019

Premier League clubs could soon vote to re-extend the summer transfer deadline back to its former closing date at the end of August to bring the division back in line with the rest of Europe, only two years after a majority agreed to implement a self-imposed early deadline.

Following a vote on the subject in 2017, the summer deadline for Premier League clubs to register new players has fallen the day before the start of the season in 2018 and 2019.

It was seen as a measure to protect clubs and prevent players from being unsettled by transfer activity after the start of the season. But with the rest of Europe not following suit and sticking with the later deadline set by FIFA, Premier League sides have arguably put themselves at a disadvantage compared to teams in La Liga and the Bundesliga.

Serie A did follow suit last summer, but the Italian season starts later than the English season and they also switched back to the FIFA deadline in time for this year anyway.

Clubs from those countries can still pursue, and therefore unsettle, Premier League players after the early deadline in England. This summer, that has seen the likes of Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen in particular still linked with transfers to Spain throughout August.

Had either of those sagas reached a point where the player’s future became untenable and their club had no choice but to sell, it would not have been possible to replace them.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is one who has been very critical of the early deadline in recent weeks for precisely those reasons, labelling it a ‘massive mistake’. Along with Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen was another of his players linked with a transfer until the end of August.

There does, however, now appear to be growing support to revert back to the way things were and The Times reports the subject will be raised at a Premier League meeting on 12 September.

Liverpool are specifically named as having joined the movement to re-extend the summer deadline to fall in line with the rest of Europe and are apparently set to lead the calls with Manchester United, Manchester City and other un-named clubs to bring about the change.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Times notes that 11 of the 20 member clubs must support the motion for it to pass.

When the original vote was held in September 2017, only five clubs voted to keep the existing deadline. Those who did were both Manchester clubs, Swansea, Crystal Palace and Watford. Burnley abstained, which meant 14, including Liverpool and Spurs, voted for the early deadline.

2017 Vote to Close Premier League Transfer Window Before the Start of the Season:

For Against Abstained
Arsenal Crystal Palace Burnley
Bournemouth Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United
Chelsea Swansea City
Everton Watford
Huddersfield Town
Leicester City
Liverpool
Newcastle United
Southampton
Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message