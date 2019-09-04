Arsenal Injury Update: Latest on Alexandre Lacazette, Joe Willock, Hector Bellerin & More

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette will be fit to play against Watford following the international break after escaping injury against Tottenham on Sunday.

Unai Emery has been dealing with a depleted squad so far this season as a number of first team players are currently on the road to recovery after long-term injuries, so the international break comes at an important time for those players who are looking to build up their fitness levels.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

A report from Football.London has revealed that Lacazette, who was taken off during the second-half of the north London derby, was not withdrawn due to a significant injury and, instead, had his afternoon cut short due to cramp.

It's welcome news for Arsenal supporters who may have been fearing the worst after seeing the Frenchman hobble off early. He won't be in action during the international break, so he should be fit to feature in Arsenal's first game back against Watford on September 15.

The other recent development is less positive as Joe Willock, who has been made an impression so far this season, has been forced to withdraw from the England Under-21 squad due to an inflamed calf.

The English FA and Arsenal have both agreed to let him rest during the international break so he could be in contention to play against Watford.

Mesut Ozil is yet to feature so far this season but, after appearing in the Arsenal match day squad to face Liverpool, he will be using the international break to build up his fitness.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Hector Bellerin and Keiran Tierney, who have both been recovering from lengthy periods on the sidelines, are set to return to full training this month.

Meanwhile, Rob Holding, whose 2018/19 season came to a premature end with a cruciate knee ligament injury last December, is currently training with the Under-23 squad and recently played the full 90 minutes for the club's development side.