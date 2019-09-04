Bayern Munich Announce Record Turnover and Profits for 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
September 04, 2019

Bayern Munich have announced that they achieved a rise in turnover and profits during the 2018/19 season, with their total turnover figure reaching a record €750.4m.


The figure was a 14.1% increase on the €657.4m generated by the club during the 2017/18 season. In addition, the club's profit before tax rose by 63% to €75.3m whereas profit after tax  rose by 78% to stand at €52.5m.

Bayern disclosed the full details of the financial reports in an official statement on their club website and also included comments from the club's CEO Carl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“Of course we are extremely pleased with FC Bayern’s financial development," Rummenigge said. "Both the turnover and the profit rose to new records.


"FC Bayern’s development is outstanding, both in a sporting and financial sense. I would like to thank my fellow board members Jan-Christian Dreesen, Andreas Jung and Jörg Wacker, as well as the entire Supervisory Board, headed by Uli Hoeneß, for their very good and trustful cooperation.


"Special thanks go to all our staff for their commitment that has led to this very gratifying result. The board has paid the staff two additional monthly salaries as a bonus to thank them.”


Bayern’s deputy chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen also said: "As well as the increases in turnover and profit, the improvement of the equity capital is very positive. 

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"All of the club’s departments have contributed to this very gratifying result. Income from matches and TV rights has risen, and we have achieved record numbers regarding sponsorship income. In terms of merchandising, we have stabilised FC Bayern’s turnover despite the decline throughout Europe. 


"I would like to thank all our staff for their great commitment. This result would not have been possible without them.”

