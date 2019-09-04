Costa Rica's national team manager Gustavo Matosas has stepped down from his position after less than one year on the job, per Reuters.

According to the report, Matosas cited boredom as his primary reason for leaving, complaining of the frequent down time between games that made him feel "unproductive."

"I realized that in the national side I feel unproductive even though I kill myself watching videos," Matosas said at a news conference Wednesday. "It's not what I like to be doing."

Matosas was appointed in Oct. 2018, winning just three of his eight matches with Costa Rica. The 52-year-old Uruguayan is reportedly taking charge of Liga MX's Atletico San Luis.

Matosas will stay on for Friday's friendly against Uruguay at National Stadium before officially stepping down on Sept. 10.