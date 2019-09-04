Costa Rica Coach Gustavo Matosas Resigns After One Year Due to Boredom

Matosas, 52, will soon take charge of Liga MX side Atletico San Luis.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 04, 2019

Costa Rica's national team manager Gustavo Matosas has stepped down from his position after less than one year on the job, per Reuters.

According to the report, Matosas cited boredom as his primary reason for leaving, complaining of the frequent down time between games that made him feel "unproductive."

"I realized that in the national side I feel unproductive even though I kill myself watching videos," Matosas said at a news conference Wednesday. "It's not what I like to be doing."

Matosas was appointed in Oct. 2018, winning just three of his eight matches with Costa Rica. The 52-year-old Uruguayan is reportedly taking charge of Liga MX's Atletico San Luis.

Matosas will stay on for Friday's friendly against Uruguay at National Stadium before officially stepping down on Sept. 10.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message