Liverpool Injury Update: Latest on Alisson Becker and Naby Keita

Liverpool first team duo Alisson Becker and Naby Keita are both set to step up their training regimes during the international break as they eye a return to first-team action.

Keita has been out of action for the first few weeks of the season after a recurrence of a hip injury blighted his summer preparations. Liverpool have also been without their number one goalkeeper Alisson after he limped out of their opening game of the season against Norwich City last month with a calf injury.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However the Echo has reported that both players are now working on bespoke training schedules in a bid to recover full fitness before Liverpool's next Premier League clash.

Klopp has turned to summer arrival Adrian as his stand-in number one so far this season and while the Spaniard has done a good job deputising, the focus is clearly on getting their Golden Glove winning goalkeeper fit again.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

However, no dates have been set for the Brazilian's return with the Liverpool manager clearly keen to give his player time to adequate recover.

Speaking about the situation Klopp said: "He looks in good shape, good mood, but it will take time. I don’t know exactly. No date in my mind, we will give him the time he needs."

"At the beginning he was on crutches, which is normal for his injury, and they are not there now. He walks normal, he can train completely normal compared to a week ago and I think from now it will go quick. How quick, I don’t know."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The situation appears to be similar with Keita. The Guinea international has endured a torrid time with injury after missing the final four games of Liverpool's last campaign and a starting place in the Champions League final against Spurs.

The 24-year-old is still working his way back to full fitness with Klopp suggesting the player is still a couple of weeks away from returning to full fitness and therefore unlikely to feature against Newcastle United on September 14