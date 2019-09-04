Luis Suarez Admits to 'Weeks' of Pain Following Liverpool Defeat in Champions League Semi Final

Luis Suarez has admitted Barcelona's historic defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League last season hurt for 'weeks', with the 32-year-old enduring a torrid time in the aftermath of the match against his former club.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg of their semi final tie, progression to the final looked all-but assured until a stunning 4-0 humbling at Anfield left the eventual winners with one of the most dramatic comeback victories in the competition's history.

Speaking to Fox Sports in Argentina, Suarez confessed the defeat was bitterly disappointing to him and his Blaugrana teammates, with the simple matter of leaving his house even becoming a difficult task as the subsequent scars took their time to heal.

"It was days, weeks, that we who loved to take the kids to school, football, activities, we suffered ...I did not want to leave from home after losing," he said, as relayed by the Mirror.

"It was very complicated. I really had a bad time, like most of my team-mates. We had already learned the previous year that we could have such a 3-0 result in our favour, but football has that."

The former Liverpool striker then revealed how he had warned his fellow Barca stars of the task they were about to face, fully aware of the atmosphere the Premier League side can create at such a historic stadium, and breaking his silence about the pain he 'suffered' in the ensuing aftermath.

"We knew how Anfield was going to be and how tight the stadium was, I told the teammates and everything," he added. "It is not necessary to take away merits from Liverpool , which pushed the fans. In five minutes they had two situations, at 15 minutes they already won and that enters you, it generates a nervousness.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"Then you see that a teammate loses the ball, another loses two more balls, and that leads you to an awkward situation until in the second half it goes out as it came out. The Champions League has that, if you go out 30 seconds relaxed, they pass you by. At the group, institutional level and as a human being this kind of defeat is suffered."