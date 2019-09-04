Man Utd Stars Juan Mata and Amy Turner Name Idols as Club Prepare for Debut Double Top Flight Season

Manchester United players including Juan Mata, Abbie McManus, Victor Lindelof and Amy Turner have talked about their excitement for the new season – the club having teams in the top flight of the men's and women's game simultaneously for the first time – with Chivas, who are kicking off their second year as the club’s official global spirits partner.

The footage captures the excitement of women’s team players Amy Turner and Mary Earps as they embark on their first campaign in the Women’s Super League after winning the Championship by a full nine points last season in their second tier debut.

Turner said of the club's challenge on duel fronts: "I think it is amazing. I think that if we can both achieve something this year it will be brilliant for the club. To have us both in the top league is something special."

Mata, who has been at the club for nearly six years, added: “I think it is fantastic. It was great news when they launched a Manchester United’s women’s team and it was great to see how they won almost every single game. It’s brilliant to see them in the first division and I hope they have a good season.”

The behind-the-scenes interviews were captured while filming the latest instalment of Chivas’ ‘Success is a Blend’ campaign, which celebrates Chivas and Manchester United’s collective belief that blended is better – in life, football and Scotch – released ahead of the Women’s Super League season, with United kicking off their season against Manchester City at the Etihad on 7th September.

Asked about their footballing heroes, Manchester United’s latest signing Abbie McManus hails club legend Rio Ferdinand, while Juan Mata admits to dreams of following in his father’s footsteps and Amy Turner calls out Ferdinand's former centre-back partner Nemanja Vidic.