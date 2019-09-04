Rangers Hand Life Ban to Individual Who Taunted Scott Brown Over Sister's Death

A Rangers spokesperson has confirmed that the person responsible for taunting Celtic captain Scott Brown about the death of his sister has been handed a life ban.

The individual was filmed shouting abuse at Brown after the Old Firm derby on Sunday as a number of supporters gathered by the player's exit at Ibrox Stadium.

As Brown made his way out of the stadium, a supporter was heard shouting: "How's your sister?"

This comment was made in reference to Brown's younger sister Fiona, who passed away from skin cancer at the age of 21 in 2008. Brown didn't respond to the insult before police intervened.

The Scottish Herald have reported that a Rangers spokesperson has said the individual responsible "will be banned for life from Ibrox".

Brown has previously discussed how the passing of his sister affected him during his early career at Celtic, noting that former manager Gordon Strachan kept a close an eye on his well-being.

He told The Mirror: "In some ways, football was what kept me going.

"It’s good because you are in there every day and you try to switch off for as long as possible. But when she was going through it, I felt as if there was nothing I could do to help her.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

“Then, eventually, you get the phone call to say it's incurable. That there’s nothing they can do. How are you supposed to deal with words like that?

"He [Strachan] understood the situation I was in. He was probably a wee bit worried that if I was out there and there was a ball to be won, that I might have smashed someone or did something I would regret for a long time. He was good that way."