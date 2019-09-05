Agent Claims Defender Rejected Leicester as They Struggled to Find Harry Maguire Replacement

Leicester City offered €10m to Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow this summer as they attempted to sign defender Solomon Kvirkveila, his agent Mamuka Dzguheli has claimed.

Since the Foxes sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United for a world-record fee for a defender, Brendan Rodgers has since played Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu alongside Jonny Evans in central defence. Whilst Soyuncu has impressed so far this season, it seems Leicester were actively looking for a replacement before the English transfer window shut last month - at least according to football agent Mamuka Dzguheli.

Speaking to Sport Business Gazetta, Dzguheli stated a bid in the region of €10m was made to Lokomotiv Moscow for 27-year-old Georgia international defender Kvirkvelia but his client turned down the chance to move to England.

Dzguheli claimed: “Leicester offered €10m for Solomon but he rejected it because he wants to become a champion with Lokomotiv. He said he wanted to stay at the club for the time being.

“He feels he has a debt to pay to the club and the staff. He believes he will still get great offers after the end of this season.”

The defender, who joined Lokomotiv Moscow from fellow Russia Premier League side Rubin Kazan in 2017, played 30 times last season for Lokomotiv and was a crucial part of a backline which kept 12 clean sheets in the league as the club finished second.