Son of Brazil World Cup Winner Cafu Dies of a Heart Attack While Playing Soccer

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus

Cafu's son Danilo was just 30 years old.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 05, 2019

The son of former Brazil captain and two-time World Cup winner Cafu died on Wednesday night of a suspected heart attack while playing soccer near his family home in Sao Paolo, according to reports from Brazil. He was 30 years old.

According to reports, Danilo Feliciano de Moraes, Cafu's eldest son, complained of feeling unwell and was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The information was confirmed to ESPN by Paulo Sergio, a former teammate and friend of Cafu. 

Several football clubs took to social media to express their condolences.

"It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times," AC Milan tweeted. 

The UEFA, Inter Milan, Roma and Real Madrid also shared their sympathies.

Cafu played 142 times for Brazil and lifted 20 trophies with five different clubs, including World Cup wins in 1994 and 2002. The former right-back won Serie A with Roma and later on AC Milan, where he also picked up a long-awaited Champions League winners' medal. He also won two Copa Americas in 1997 and 1999 in addition to the 1997 Confederations Cup.

Cafu is currently serving as an ambassador for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

