The son of former Brazil captain and two-time World Cup winner Cafu died on Wednesday night of a suspected heart attack while playing soccer near his family home in Sao Paolo, according to reports from Brazil. He was 30 years old.

According to reports, Danilo Feliciano de Moraes, Cafu's eldest son, complained of feeling unwell and was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The information was confirmed to ESPN by Paulo Sergio, a former teammate and friend of Cafu.

Several football clubs took to social media to express their condolences.

"It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times," AC Milan tweeted.

Our @officialcafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times 🙏



Marcos, in questo momento di profonda tristezza ogni rossonero è con te e la tua famiglia. Il nostro abbraccio va a voi 🙏 — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 5, 2019

The UEFA, Inter Milan, Roma and Real Madrid also shared their sympathies.

The club is deeply saddened by the passing of Cafu's son, Danilo. All of us at the club send our heartfelt condolences to Cafu and his family at this difficult time. — Inter (@Inter_en) September 5, 2019

El Real Madrid C. F. expresses its deep regret at the passing of Danilo, the son of Brazilian football legend @officialcafu.



The club wishes to convey its condolences to Cafú and his family and shares in his grief in these difficult moments. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 5, 2019

Everyone at UEFA wishes to send their sincerest condolences to Cafu following the passing of his son, Danilo.



The thoughts of the whole football world are with you and your family at this tragic time. — UEFA (@UEFA) September 5, 2019

Cafu played 142 times for Brazil and lifted 20 trophies with five different clubs, including World Cup wins in 1994 and 2002. The former right-back won Serie A with Roma and later on AC Milan, where he also picked up a long-awaited Champions League winners' medal. He also won two Copa Americas in 1997 and 1999 in addition to the 1997 Confederations Cup.

Cafu is currently serving as an ambassador for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.