Ederson Backs Brazil Teammate Alisson to Win Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has revealed he believes his international teammate and Premier League rival Alisson Becker deserves the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award, despite both players being in the running for the gong.

Both full Brazil internationals, the Citizens goalkeeper is among one of the finest in the English top flight, but often loses his place in the Seleção to his Liverpool counterpart.

With the candidates revealed, Ederson joined Alisson in the running for the award alongside Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. However, it is the Reds' goalkeeper who the 26-year-old believes should scoop the prize, after a fine year for club and country as Liverpool won the Champions League and Brazil lifted the Copa America with the former Roma man in between the sticks.

"I think the three of us were the best, but I see Alisson one step ahead," he said, via Goal. "He was great in the Premier League, won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and had a great Copa America as well. So I think whoever wins will be deserving and I'm happy for two Brazilian goalkeepers to reach this level."

After suffering a calf injury on the opening day of the Premier League against Norwich, Alisson has been forced to watch from the sidelines in recent weeks, bringing on end to his fine run of form. That injury has opened the door for Ederson to stake a claim in the Brazil side, something he is aiming to capitalise on.

"We all know the great period that Alisson is living. And I'm having a good time too. Of course, these are opportunities," the former Benfica keeper added.

"As a player you must be prepared for everything. I train as if I am always playing, which makes it easier for me to be used. I hope to make the best of the opportunities I have here and I'll give my best."