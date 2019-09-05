Newcastle United Set for Huge Squad Overhaul if They Avoid Relegation This Season

Steve Bruce is set to commence a huge overhaul of his Newcastle United squad, should they stay in the Premier League this season.

Incredibly, there are 20 players who could be set to either leave the club or sign new contracts in Tyneside over the course of the next 12 months.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Mirror state that there are seven Newcastle players out of contract next summer, including Federico Fernandez.

Andy Carroll is another high-profile player with just 12 months on his contract, after he recently signed a 'pay as you play' deal at the club.

That's not even half the problem for Bruce though, with key man Isaac Hayden one of 13 players who can leave on a free at the start of the 2021/22 season.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie are also set to hold talks with the club about their future at Tyneside.

However, Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley are looking into the possibility of selling some of their key assets before they start to age and lose value - like Ritchie and Shelvey.

The Magpies spent big this summer, signing players like Joelinton for £40m. Th club are adamant that they can once again do this next summer should they avoid dropping into the Championship.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

They believe they should have a budget of around £50m, plus any funds raised from selling players.

Newcastle started the 2019/20 season with back to back defeats, however, fans will be feeling more confident of survival after getting four points from their last two games - including a massive win at Tottenham.