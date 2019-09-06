Arsenal 'Confident' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Alexandre Lacazette Will Sign New Contracts

Arsenal are believed to be optimistic that both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will sign new contracts at some point in the near future.

The attacking duo have formed an electric partnership at the Emirates Stadium but, with Arsenal failing to challenge for the Premier League title or even qualify for the Champions League, there has been plenty of speculation that the pair could leave the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsenal have pushed hard to convince them to stay, and there were even reports that both had already agreed new terms. However, according to football.london's James Benge, those reports were not true, but the club remain hopeful.

Benge said in a Q&A: "The reports last month that Aubameyang and Lacazette had agreed new deals were, it is fair to say, a decent way wide of the mark. But there is confidence that both players will eventually sign new terms.

“From what I’ve heard that belief is somewhat stronger with Aubameyang; he’s obviously older and has found a situation he really likes in north London. I think he could imagine spending several more years at the club.

“His contract is also more pressing and requires more shrewd management (lucky Arsenal have Huss Fahmy and Raul Sanllehi). He is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world but he is also in his 30s and has a game that is significantly enhanced by his blistering pace.

"If their experience with [Mesut] Ozil has taught Arsenal anything it is that they don’t want to be mired with a fading star on exorbitant wages. There will be a degree of creativity in how his new contract is structured.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“As for Lacazette, there are rumours that he would like to see what sort of market is out there for him. He will have noted the interest in him from Barcelona and could be keen to see whether another striker merry-go-round next summer opens up a slot at a Champions League contender. At that stage he will have two years left on his deal, Aubameyang one.

“However if they can fire Arsenal back into the Champions League then I would expect to see both of them stay put for a few years yet.”