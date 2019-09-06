Bobby Duncan Rejected Man Utd Move Due to Liverpool Loyalty Before Acrimonious Split

Former Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan rejected a move to Manchester United as he considered his options away from Anfield this summer, with the 18-year-old refusing to 'betray' the Anfield side, according to an Italian agent.

Duncan found himself embroiled in a brief yet bizarre transfer saga towards the end of the window, as after Liverpool rejected an initial approach from Fiorentina, his agent Saif Rubie went the rampage, accusing the club of 'mentally bullying' the teenager.

Despite only joining the Melwood youth ranks one year ago, the Reds' hand was forced, and they eventually signed off on a £1.6m deadline day move to the Italian side, which left a sour taste at Anfield considering the bright future he was touted to have.



According to Italian agent Vincenzo Morabito, who worked on the deal, however, things could have been even spicier, as Duncan - who played for Manchester City prior to joining Liverpool last summer - had strong interest on the table from Manchester United, as well as Lazio.





"It all started in April," he said, via the Mail, of the deal. "Saif contacted me and we set to work to find new accommodation for Bobby. The boy did not want to betray Liverpool and said no to United who insisted so much with him. He could have gone to Lazio but relations with Liverpool are very bad and nothing was done."

In the end the situation reached its conclusion with minimal additional drama, as the player posted a message on social media thanking the club with whom he won the FA Youth Cup last season.

I want to thank everybody at @liverpoolfc from the Coaches,Staff and Players for contributing in my development at the club I move on with very special memories.... Thank you♥️ #LFC #YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hR8Qy1hjt2 — Bobby Duncan (@bobbyduncan999) September 2, 2019

"I want to thank everybody at Liverpool FC from the coaches, staff and players for contributing in my development at the club," the tweet read. "I move on with very special memories, thank you."

