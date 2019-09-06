Daniel James Named Manchester United Player of the Month for August After Stellar Start to Season

By 90Min
September 06, 2019

Daniel James has been named as Manchester United's player of the month for August, after a lightning-quick start to life at Old Trafford. 

United have flattered to deceive at the beginning of the season, going winless since their opening day hammering of Chelsea, but there have been encouraging signs from their four matches - none more so than the performances of their summer arrivals. 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire look to have steadied the defensive ship, but it's James in particular who has started with a bang, scoring three times in his four appearances, most recently finding the net with a spectacular opener against Southampton just prior to the international break. 

The £15m signing from Swansea has been recognised for his efforts, netting the club's first player of the month award of the season. 

The fan-decided award saw James take 61% of the vote, with Wan-Bissaka netting 36% and Maguire making up the other 3%

He'll be looking to build on his early displays when he returns from Wales duty next weekend, and will be hopeful of a fourth consecutive start when United look for a second win of the season against Leicester at Old Trafford, before the gruelling trip to Astana in their Europa League opener five days later. 

