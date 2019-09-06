Diego Maradona Appointed Manager of Argentinian Side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been confirmed as the new coach of club side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

Maradona was last in charge of Ascenso MX side Dorados de Sinaloa, but left his post in June due to health reasons. The 58-year-old will now take on his sixth managerial role and will be hoping he can save the club from relegation.

Currently, Gimnasia sit bottom of the Superliga with just one point from their first five games this season. However, the club clearly believe Maradona will be able to push them towards the top end of the table and become more competitive.

In a statement, via the Guardian, the club claim: “With his last two teams, he succeeded in consolidating a clear and competitive playing style which led to him challenging for promotion to the highest divisions of their respective leagues."

The controversial figure faces a tough start to life as the new manager, with his side set to take on Racing Club in his first match as coach on 15 September 15. By his side, he will have Sebastian Mendez as his assistant, following Gabriel Batistuta's decision to decline the opportunity due to an upcoming ankle operation.

Maradona has managed two clubs in Argentina already, and has, of course, also managed the Argentina national side. The 2010 World Cup saw him guide his country to the quarter-finals before they were eventually beaten 4-0 by Germany.