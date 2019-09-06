Germany takes on the Netherlands for the second time in EURO 2020 qualifying on Friday. Six months after losing at home to the Germans, Ronald Koeman’s side must go on the road and get a result. Group C play continues with these two uber-talented world powers facing-off once again.

Jogi Loew’s German team has rebounded well from a dreadful showing in last summer’s World Cup. They are perfect through three matches of qualifying with three wins, including a 3-2 win in Holland in March. Despite their perfect record, they find themselves behind Northern Ireland, who has won all four of their matches. Germany is unbeaten in their last six matches and is currently riding a three match win streak.

Failure to win this match for the Netherlands could spell big trouble, especially for a side that missed the previous major international tournament it attempted to qualify for. Despite the impressive youth movement that’s taken place within the squad, Holland is in danger of having just three points through three matches if they lose in Hamburg. Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt are both a part of the team for these upcoming matches despite both making moves to huge clubs recently. The revamped squad will need to dig deep and get something out of this match if it is to avoid another embarrassment of missing out on a huge tournament.

How to watch the game:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA

Live Stream:

Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.